Massachusetts

Shots fired at police cruiser, multiple people arrested in Springfield

Authorities are still looking for additional suspects, who they say should be considered "armed and dangerous"

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

Multiple arrests have been made after shots were fired at police conducting surveillance in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Springfield police said in a Facebook post that they were conducting surveillance on Fernwold Street around 7 p.m. Thursday when an unmarked police cruiser was fired upon. No officers were struck, but the cruiser was hit.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A suspect vehicle fled the area and eventually crashed on Grayson Drive near Fox Road. The suspects fled the vehicle into the woods. Police said multiple suspects have been detained or arrested, but they were still searching the area for additional suspects on Thursday night.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police urged anyone living in the North Branch Parkway area to make sure their doors were locked overnight and to call 911 immediately if they see anything unusual on their property. They said the suspects should be considered "armed and dangerous."

No further details have been released.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Market Basket teases ‘big' announcement Friday. What will it be?

Lakeville 12 hours ago

Crews battle large fire in Lakeville

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us