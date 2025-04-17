Maine

Shots fired call in Maine leads to high-speed police pursuit, crash

No injuries were reported in connection to the gunshots

By Marc Fortier

Evening_Forecast_for_March_26_1200x675_1195272259756.jpg
Maine State Police

A shots fired call in Maine late Wednesday night led to a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a crash and the arrest of a Massachusetts man who was driving the vehicle.

Maine State Police said they responded to a report of several shots fired on Park Street in Paris around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The responding trooper saw a blue SUV leaving the area.

Law enforcement officers attempted to stop the vehicle in West Paris, but the driver refused to pull over, prompting a high-speed pursuit, with authorities from Oxford and Androscoggin counties assisting. A spike mat was successfully deployed, and the SUV crashed in a field on Route 26 in Mechanic Falls.

All four people who were in the vehicle were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

One passenger sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive. The other passengers were treated and released.

Police said two guns were recovered following the pursuit.

The driver of the SUV, 24-year-old Luis Andres Lorenzo Rondo, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (vehicle), driving to endanger and criminal speeding. He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail. No details on his bail or arraignment were released.

Police said no injuries were reported in connection to the shots fired in Paris.

The investigation is ongoing.

