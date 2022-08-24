Local

Tuftonboro

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

No one was hit or injured during an "apparent discharge of firearms" that happened during the stop, according to a news release from police

By Matt Fortin

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a car driven by a man "known to that deputy," according to state police.

No one was hit or injured during an "apparent discharge of firearms" that happened during the stop, according to a news release from police. The man fled into a nearby home until he was arrested by police, the release said. Authorities note the incident involved a large police presence and "extended standoff."

An investigation is ongoing, and police say they will be releasing more information, including the name of the man arrested and the deputy who was involved.

