Framingham

Shots fired near school in Framingham, police investigating

Police say there is no specific threat to any Framingham Public Schools, but investigators believe the incident involved juveniles

By Staff Reports

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are investigating after shots were fired near a school Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. near Mansfield and Pond streets, Framingham police said, where officers found bullets. The location is blocks from the Thayer Campus of Framingham High School.

While the incident involves juveniles, there's no specific threat to any Framingham Public Schools, according to police, who said out of an abundance of caution, additional officers will be at schools Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Framingham
