Framingham

Shots fired near Framingham restaurant, person arrested after standoff

Framingham police said no one was injured as a result of the shots fired near the 135 Restaurant & Lounge, and there is no threat to the public.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Shots were fired near a restaurant in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening, and a suspect is in custody following a standoff with police.

Framingham police say officers were called around 6:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of the 135 Restaurant & Lounge, located at 672 Waverly Street.

Responding officers found a suspect in a vehicle on Bridges Street, and a standoff ensued. Officers were eventually able to take the person into custody.

No one was injured as a result of the shots fired, police said, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police did not release any other information on the person who was arrested, or why they were firing a gun near a restaurant.

The incident is under investigation, and police said they would have more information Monday morning.

This article tagged under:

Framingham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us