Shots fired near Hampton Beach, suspect in police custody

Police are continuing to investigate after a report of shots fired in the area of New Hampshire's Hampton Beach on Thursday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Hampton police said they, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to sounds of shots fired in the area of Ocean Boulevard and G Street. Several officers were already in the area and were able to quickly form a perimeter and identify a suspect.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A gun was located and secured by police, and a person of interest matching the suspect's description was quickly taken into police custody.

Police said in a press release around 9 p.m. Thursday that there was no further threat to public safety and no one was injured in the incident.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Tonight, several officers ran toward the sound of gunfire and quickly rendered the area safe. I’m thankful that there were no injuries and thankful for the officers who did not hesitate to immediately respond to the threat," Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said in a statement. "While these situations are extremely rare, this kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Traffic was temporarily diverted from parts of Ocean Boulevard and Ashworth Avenue, but later reopened.

Hampton police said they were assisted by state police, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, as well as officers from Epping, Exeter, Hampton Falls, North Hampton and Kensington. Hampton Fire and Rescue and the Rockingham County Attorney's Office also responded.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Hampton police at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.