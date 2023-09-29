Shots fired on Gilmore Bridge could have been sparked by road rage, police say

The Gilmore Bridge — connecting Charlestown and Cambridge — is back open after it was closed for an investigation into a possible road-rage-fueled shooting incident.

Massachusetts State Police said on Thursday night that troopers were investigating a shots fired incident, which initial reports suggested was a road rage incident.

Cambridge police were also investigating.

Shell casings, as well as broken glass were found at the scene. There haven't been injuries reported.

Authorities have not specified if they've identified any of the people or vehicles potentially involved.

Additional details were not immediately available.