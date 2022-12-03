Should Red Sox Trade for All-Star Outfielder Bryan Reynolds?

Why Red Sox should acquire Bryan Reynolds from Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have a lengthy to-do list this offseason as they look to bounce-back from a last-place 2022 campaign. Bolstering the outfield should be among their top priorities.

There are some decent options in free agency, but the most intriguing name can be found on the trade market. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds formally requested a trade on Saturday, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Former Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington and the Pirates reportedly still don't want to part ways with Reynolds, but that shouldn't stop the Red Sox from trying.

Behind Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernandez, Boston is severely lacking in outfield depth. Right field was a black hole last season with Christian Arroyo -- who never previously played the position -- and Franchy Cordero taking turns following the release of Jackie Bradley Jr. Rob Refsnyder stepped up when needed, but he can't be counted on as the team's full-time right fielder.

Reynolds, who turns 28 in January, is a center fielder capable of playing the corner outfield spots. The switch-hitter has been the Pirates' best player since his 2019 rookie year.

Through four MLB seasons, Reynolds has slashed .281/.361/.481. He hit 35 doubles and a league-high eight triples to go with 24 homers and 90 RBI in 159 games during his 2021 All-Star campaign. He followed that up in 2022 by hitting 19 doubles and four triples with 27 homers and 62 RBI in 145 games.

The caveat here is it likely will take a king's ransom to pluck Reynolds from Pittsburgh. He's a star player under team control for three more seasons. Fortunately, the Red Sox have the prospects to make the Pirates an offer they can't refuse.

Chaim Bloom and the front office shouldn't waste a perfect opportunity to take advantage of their replenished farm system, especially during an offseason in which they need to be aggressive.