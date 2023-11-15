Massachusetts

Should you get your COVID, flu shots together? Here's what a study says

The study found those who received the shots together had higher antibody levels against COVID

By Jeff Saperstone

Sergio Perez | Reuters

It's that time of year again: the time to get your flu shot and your COVID booster.

You may wonder, "Can I get them both in the same day?" Well now, the experts have an answer.

A major study shows that giving the COVID and flu shots together produces a stronger antibody response.

The research was presented on Monday at the Vaccines Summit Boston, an annual scientific conference. It measured the antibody levels of 42 health care workers in Massachusetts.

Twelve received a bivalent COVID booster and seasonal flu shot on the same day. 30 others got shots on different days. The study found those who received the shots together had higher antibody levels against COVID.

It's important to note that the research has not been published in a scientific journal.

Scientists say they want to try to replicate this data with this year’s vaccines as well.

