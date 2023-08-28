Here's how hurricanes Franklin, Idalia could impact Mass.

New England’s weather in the days ahead remains largely removed from the major hurricanes in the tropics – but not entirely.

Our beaches will see large swell and rip currents building Tuesday onward, first on the north side of Hurricane Franklin as it passes between Bermuda and the East Coast, then from Idalia as it crosses northern Florida and re-emerges off the Carolina coast, moving south of New England at week’s end.

730 AM EDT 28 Aug: @53rdWRS Hurricane Hunters find #Franklin to be stronger & max sustained winds have increased to 130mph. Life-threatening surf & rip currents are possible along the east coast of the US through mid-week. Get the latest beach forecast at https://t.co/JttG4XipJ4 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2023

Here are your Monday am Key Messages for Tropical Storm Idalia. The system is forecast to become a dangerous major hurricane over the NE Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. Hurricane warnings could be issued for portions of Florida later today. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/Xi0lTsrcZL — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In the interim, New England enjoys a delightful Monday of sunshine and clouds with moderate humidity and a light southeast wind keeping the coast in the lower to middle 70s, while inland communities near 80 by late day and a few isolated showers develop late in the day through the deep interior. On the water, it’s one last day of quiet seas ahead of the building swell.

Overnight Monday, clouds fill in, and by early Tuesday, the first showers will arrive to the South Coast. Although the moisture generating these showers is arriving from the south, the energy that will ramp the intensity of the showers up approaches from the west, from southern Canada, and showers will gradually develop north from the South Coast and west from the New York state line on Tuesday afternoon, leading to passing showers and increased humidity Tuesday evening.

Overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday, expect a shot of rain and embedded thunder as the incoming disturbance crests over New England, dragging a cold front at the surface that will, by the end of Wednesday, shift rain off to the east and start a flow of less humid air.

In fact, the air Thursday onward looks delightful for New England, with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s to start and 80s by the end of the Labor Day weekend, with the chance of scattered afternoon thunder not returning to the forecast until Labor Day afternoon the way it looks now.

That said, it’s quite possible the rip currents at our beaches will last into Saturday given the storms passing to our south, but then likely subside during the day Saturday and especially Sunday into Labor Day provided no new storms develop over the ocean.