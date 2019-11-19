Showers to Continue in Evening, Patchy Road Ice Expected Inland

It seems like we’re due for a simple, sunny day,but New England will need a bit more patience for the payoff on that, which is expected to be Thursday.

For now, morning rain is shifting north as a combination of valley rain and hilltop snow. There's a very icy start in northern New England and it won't melt down much Tuesday since temperatures will be slow to budge. With that said, most spots can at least keep the rain and snow moving along to the north, meaning a drying trend does take hold during the afternoon, and a few peeks of sun can’t be ruled out.

That’ll be about it for us, though, as an onshore flow thickens clouds again overnight for patchy drizzle. With temperatures dipping near freezing for the deep interior, some patchy road ice will probably develop well inland by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday features a strong, energetic disturbance overhead and while this disturbance doesn’t carry a lot of moisture with it, it’ll interact with what moisture we already have in our sky to create scattered rain and snow showers throughout Wednesday.

It’ll likely occur from morning through the afternoon, raising the potential for a few more slick spots where roads and ground are still wet overnight Wednesday night before the sky clears.

Of course, it’s the clearing sky that affords lots of needed sunshine Thursday, with temperatures recovering to near 50 degrees.

In fact, an approaching storm from the west will induce a southerly wind flow Friday that will bump temperatures into the 50s. This will be ahead of a round of afternoon, evening and night showers that mark a cold front ready to cool – and dry – the air for a good but brisk start to the weekend Saturday.

A storm passing to our south may graze southern New England with some snow or rain Saturday night, but it’s early to say whether we get clipped by it or not, or how long it would linger into Sunday.

Right now, we think any possible impact should be wrapping up by dawn Sunday. Next week starts quiet, but turns unsettled and milder as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast.