Shrewsbury Man Allegedly Attacks Another Customer in Worcester Gas Station

Bryan Favuzza, 32 of Shrewsbury, is due in court Tuesday after allegedly attacking another man at a gas station in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend.

The fight broke out when Favuzza was threatening and arguing with employees after they asked him to leave the Shell Gas Station on Grove Street around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

In video footage of the fight, Favuzza appeared to threaten an employee with a punch before suddenly attacking the victim, who was another customer. Favuzza knocked the man down by punching him in the head, then kicked him in the head multiple times while he was on the ground.

Leida Ruiz, who works at the gas station, saw the fight break out.

"One customer started hitting the other customer and they got into a big fight here - messed everything up," Ruiz said. "Guy was bleeding. He messed him up pretty bad - stomping on his head, punching him in his face, kicking him in the stomach and the ribs and everything. It was really bad."

When police pulled into the parking lot, they saw a man, later identified as Favuzza, who matched the description given over the radio. Favuzza was detained while officers investigated.

Inside the gas station, police found blood on the floor and on store merchandise. They were brought to the back of the store where they located a 32-year-old man who needed medical attention.

Officers called an ambulance for the victim, who was visibly injured and missing his phone, according to police.

After viewing the video, officers arrested Favuzza. They found the victim’s cell phone in Favuzza’s pocket.

When police walked him to the wagon, Favuzza pulled away and tried to escape. He continued to resist and be uncooperative in the cell room, police said.

He is charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and resisting arrest. Favuzza is due in Worcester District Court Tuesday.