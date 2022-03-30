Shuttle Buses Discontinued as Orange Line Service Resumes

Shuttle buses that have been taking Green Line commuters between North Station and Government Center for the past few days have been discontinued as the Orange Line reopens.

While MBTA service remains impacted by this weekend's deadly garage collapse in Boston, the Orange Line is largely back up and running. A portion of the Government Center garage collapsed Saturday, leaving 51-year-old Peter Monsini of South Easton dead.

The MBTA said Tuesday it has tested its trains in the tunnels and determined it is safe to resume Orange Line service, but trains will continue to bypass the Haymarket stop in both directions until further notice.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MBTA

Service on the Green Line remains suspended between North Station and Government Center. Shuttle service on that stretch of the Green Line continued Tuesday night, but beginning Wednesday morning, passengers are being directed to use the Orange Line instead.

The MBTA said transferring to Orange Line service will be faster than the shuttle buses due to the difficulty of navigating those buses through the heavy traffic and crowded streets in this area. Commuters said that, despite the inconvenience, they feel assured that the agency is taking these safety precautions.

“It can be a bit of a hassle, but I would much rather they close service and test it all and make sure everyone is safe rather than try to run normal service," Green Line rider Juliette said.

Extra MBTA personnel will continue to be on hand at the affected T stations to assist customers this week.

All stops besides Haymarket on the MBTA Orange Line have reopened after the deadly partial collapse at the Government Center garage.

The MBTA says structural engineers have to continue their work assessing the tunnels that use the Green Line because most of the debris came down on the ground directly above it.

The agency estimates about 100 tons of debris fell above the subway tunnels, adding that there's no indication of any damage to the infrastructure.