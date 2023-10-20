Train service resumes on MBTA Green Line Extension after power problems

Shuttle buses were brought in Friday to replace service on the MBTA Green Line Extension due to power problems Friday evening.

Buses were replacing service between North Station and Union Square as well as Medford/Tufts. The issue involves the pantograph, the armlike device on top of the train that is used to transmit electricity from the overhead wires.

Service has since been restored, but this comes amidst public outrage over a revelation earlier this week that parts of the new extension track are too narrow and will need repair work. MBTA leaders said the train remains safe for riders.

Parts of the extension were placed under speed restrictions last month, frustrating commuters. It is just the latest of a series of issues plaguing the agency that have raised questions about safety and reliability.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Union Branch opened in March 2022, followed by the Medford Branch in December 2022, and the MBTA's project website, as of Thursday, listed work as complete.

The MBTA said some of the tracks built for the new Green Line extension are too narrow and will have to be redone. Now leaders want to know how this happened.