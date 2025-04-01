Shuttle buses replace train service along stretch of Red Line beginning Tuesday

Shuttle buses are replacing train service along a major stretch of the Red Line starting on Tuesday.

Shuttle buses will replace service from JFK/UMass Station to Ashmont, as well as Ashmont to the Mattapan Line.

That change runs from Tuesday through April 9. Then, April 10 through April 30, shuttle trains will replace regular service between Ashmont and JFK.

Commuters can also use the Fairmont commuter rail during all of this.

The MBTA says it needs to perform critical track work on this portion of the Red Line and Mattapan Line.

These closures will allow the MBTA to install track and upgrade signals. The ‘Ashmont diamond’ crossover -- where trains turn around to go from southbound to northbound – will also be replaced.

The MBTA said this is proactive work to provide long-term stability going forward.

“We’re doing track renewal," MBTA General Manager Philip Eng said. "And despite all the track work we’ve done, there’s significant more work that needs to be done to make sure we don’t fall back into the conditions that we were once. So that commitment is to continue to build that state of good repair and continue to replace the ties and the rails that we know if we don’t do it now will become issues in the near future.”

There are signs and extra staff on hand to help out.

Riders are encouraged to give themselves extra time, as the shuttle buses and trains will create delays and extend typical commute times.