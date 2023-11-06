Shuttle buses replacing MBTA Green Line C and D branch Monday

Shuttle buses are replacing service on the MBTA Green Line's C and D branches due to a disabled train at Kenmore station, the MBTA posted on social media Monday.

The MBTA said there is a disabled train with an issue with the pantograph, the piece that connects a trolley car to the power lines above it. Buses are replacing service from St. Mary's and Fenway to Copley. The B and E lines are not affected by the issue.

Downtown riders can use the Orange Line for service between Back Bay and North Station.

Green Line C and D Branch: Shuttle Buses replace service between St. Mary's/Fenway and Copley due to a Train with a pantograph issue at Kenmore. B and E Branch service are not impacted at this time. https://t.co/Rmp3RL9snX — MBTA (@MBTA) November 6, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Riders should expect delays.

This is the latest service issue on the Green Line, which has experienced multiple disruptions in recent weeks.

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.