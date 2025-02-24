Shuttle buses replacing Green Line service in C branch

Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Coolidge Corner and Cleveland Circle Monday due to power issues, the MBTA said.

The agency said there is an issue with the overhead catenary - the overhead wire system - near Brandon Hall. Riders should expect delays in the area.

More details were not immediately available.