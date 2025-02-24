MBTA

Shuttle buses replacing Green Line service in C branch

The agency said there is an issue with the overhead catenary near Brandon Hall

By Thea DiGiammerino

Green Line file
NBC10 Boston/NECN

Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Coolidge Corner and Cleveland Circle Monday due to power issues, the MBTA said.

The agency said there is an issue with the overhead catenary - the overhead wire system - near Brandon Hall. Riders should expect delays in the area.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MBTA
