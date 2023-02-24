Shuttle Buses Replacing Red Line Service Between Harvard, Broadway

The MBTA said that Orange Line service would be returning to regular service on Friday morning, after shuttles replaced trains on a major stretch of the line due to icing on Thursday night.

Shuttle buses replaced Orange Line service Thursday night between North Station and Oak Grove due to ice over the third rail, the MBTA said around 10:30 p.m. Shuttles were being dispatched at that time to replace service.

Crews were said to be responding to remove the ice.

Red Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Harvard and Broadway due to a disabled piece of maintenance equipment at Park St. Expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2023

As of Friday morning, the MBTA said that regular service was resuming.

Meanwhile, on the Red Line, shuttle buses were replacing service between Harvard and Broadway due to a disabled piece of maintenance equipment at Park Street, the MBTA said just after 5 a.m. The transit agency warned passengers to expect delays as shuttles were dispatched.