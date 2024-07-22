MBTA

Shuttle buses replace service on portion of Green Line due to electrical issue

A trolley was disabled as a result of the electrical issue

Shuttle buses replaced service on a portion of the Green Line on Monday morning due to an issue with overhead wires.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the MBTA said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that an issue with an overhead wire near Lechmere was causing delays. A short time later, they said the delays were due to a pantograph problem and a trolley was disabled as a result. A pantograph is a wire-like device that helps transmit electrical energy to the train cars. A similar issue caused problems on the Green Line back in June.

Around 8:45 a.m., the T said the delay had cleared, but only minutes later announced that service on the Green Line's E Branch had been temporarily suspended between Prudential and Heath Street due to a disabled trolley at Brigham Circle.

Riders were told to use the Route 39 Bus as an alternative.

In an update at 9:30 a.m., the MBTA said that shuttle buses were replacing service between Copley and Heath Street "due to an issue with the overhead wires." At 9:45 a.m., the T said the shuttle buses were continuing to replace service and again suggesting the Route 39 Bus as an alternative. Copley riders can access the shuttles at St. James Avenue and Dartmouth Street.

