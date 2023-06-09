Local

MBTA

Major delays on parts of Red Line due to train with mechanical problem

Delays should be expected, the MBTA says

By Marc Fortier

Shuttle buses are replacing service on a portion of the Red Line on Friday morning, the MBTA says, due to a train with a mechanical problem at Central Square.

The issue was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Numerous police and fire vehicles responded to a report of a fire inside the T station. There was a smoke condition, but emergency crews have since cleared the scene.

The MBTA said shuttle buses are replacing service between Harvard and Park Street. Delays of at least an hour should be expected.

Single track operation will be in place between Alewife and Harvard, with all service operating on the northbound track.

Riders on the South Shore can consider Commuter Rail service from Braintree, Quincy Center or JFK/UMass into downtown.

The MBTA said personnel are responding to assist in getting the train moved.

