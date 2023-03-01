Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Shuttles Replace Blue Line Trains in Revere Due to Wire Issue, MBTA Says

NBC10 Boston

Shuttle buses are replacing train service on the Blue Line of the MBTA Wednesday.

The MBTA says the disruption is taking place between the Wonderland and Revere Beach stops "due to an overhead wire problem near Wonderland."

Delays were expected Wednesday night.

A day earlier, all MBTA trains briefly stopped because of a power issue during the Tuesday morning commute.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were immediately available about Wednesday's incident.

This article tagged under:

MBTAMassachusettsrevere
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us