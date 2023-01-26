Shuttles Replace Green Line Trains Due to Signal Problem, MBTA Says

The MBTA says a signal problem has led to a shutdown of part of the Green Line in Boston Thursday night.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Kenmore and Government Center, according to the MBTA.

The Route 39 MBTA bus is being recommended as an alternate for passengers of the line's E branch.

The signal issue happened at Copley, the MBTA said. No further details about the problem were released.

The incident happened hours after shuttle buses replaced service on part of the Red Line due to a crash on Interstate 93.