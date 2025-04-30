MBTA

Regular service resumes on Orange Line after shuttles replace trains

MEDFORD, MA – MAY 15: A new MBTA Orange Line car is pictured at Wellington Station in Medford, MA on May 15, 2018.
Regular service has resumed on the MBTA Orange Line after shuttle buses replaced trains Wednesday due to a medical emergency.

The MBTA said shortly after 6 p.m. that rail service was disrupted between Back Bay and Jackson Square.

As of around 7:45 p.m., the MBTA said shuttle buses were phased out with rail service resuming between the stops.

Transit police said a person appeared to have jumped intentionally in front of the train as it was approaching. That person was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

