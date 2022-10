An issue on the track of the MBTA's Red Line led to shuttle buses replacing service in Dorchester Tuesday evening.

The MBTA said in a tweet around 5 p.m. that the shuttles were running between Ashmont and Fields Corner because of a track problem. The agency later told NBC10 Boston the disruption was due to a broken rail.

Red Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Ashmont and Fields Corner due to a track problem near Ashmont. Train service will operate between JFK and Fields Corner on the southbound track. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 11, 2022

Service is disrupted in both directions, with trains continuing to run on the southbound track between JFK/UMass and Fields Corner, the MBTA said.