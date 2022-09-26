Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
red line

Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy, Transit Police Say

Shuttles have replaced service between JFK/UMass and Braintree, because of police activity near Wollaston. Commuters should expect delays.

By Matt Fortin

A man and a woman were found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to MBTA transit police.

Authorities said they do not believe the two people were hit by a train. MBTA Transit Police detectives and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are working to investigate why the bodies were on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station.

Shuttle buses have replaced service on the Red Line between JFK/UMass and Braintree, due to the police activity, according to the MBTA. The T also said the Commuter Rail is accommodating passengers at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK/UMass.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MBTA warns commuters to expect delays as shuttles are dispatched.

More Quincy News

quincy Sep 15

Serious Injuries Reported in Quincy Stabbing

bomb threat Sep 13

Anonymous Bomb Threat at Quincy High School, Students Evacuated

This article tagged under:

red lineMBTAquincypolice investigationWollaston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us