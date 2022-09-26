Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy, Transit Police Say

A man and a woman were found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to MBTA transit police.

Authorities said they do not believe the two people were hit by a train. MBTA Transit Police detectives and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are working to investigate why the bodies were on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station.

🚨6:30am ALL train service that passes through #Quincy will be STOPPED for approx 2 hours due to police activity 🚨All media inquiries should be directed to @MBTATransitPD #matraffic pic.twitter.com/bRZ8pBjpUQ — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 26, 2022

Shuttle buses have replaced service on the Red Line between JFK/UMass and Braintree, due to the police activity, according to the MBTA. The T also said the Commuter Rail is accommodating passengers at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK/UMass.

The MBTA warns commuters to expect delays as shuttles are dispatched.