Shuttles Replace Service on Stretch of Blue Line Amid Power Issue

Shuttle buses continued to replace service along a stretch of the MBTA's Blue Line on Friday morning, as power crews made repairs along the rapid transit line.

The MBTA first announced that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Suffolk Downs and Maverick before 6 p.m. Thursday due to a downed wire near Wood Island. Riders at that time were told to expect delays as buses were sent.

Later Thursday night, an MBTA spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that the transit agency's power department was expected to complete repairs overnight to an overhead wire near Airport Station, and that regular service was planned for Friday.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, shuttles continued to replace service between Maverick and Suffolk Downs due to a power problem at Airport Station. It wasn't explicitly stated if there was one or multiple issues in that area causing the need for shuttles.