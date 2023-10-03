Shuttles replace trains along stretch of Orange Line during morning commute

Service interruptions along the MBTA's Orange Line were impacting commuters on Tuesday morning.
Shuttle buses were replacing trains between the Malden Center and Community College stops. The T cited maintenance work near Assembly as the reason.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the MBTA said online that its track department was working on repairs. By around 7:20 a.m., train service was resuming.
More MBTA news
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.