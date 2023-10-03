MBTA

Shuttles replace trains along stretch of Orange Line during morning commute

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

Service interruptions along the MBTA's Orange Line were impacting commuters on Tuesday morning.

Shuttle buses were replacing trains between the Malden Center and Community College stops. The T cited maintenance work near Assembly as the reason.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the MBTA said online that its track department was working on repairs. By around 7:20 a.m., train service was resuming.

