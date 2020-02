Shuttle buses have replaced Red Line train service from Park Street to Harvard on Saturday as repair crews work to fix a broken rail on the track.

MBTA tweeted Saturday morning that both directions of the rail service are temporarily closed.

At Harvard station, shuttle buses are located at the street level. https://t.co/RRiSuIZ2JC — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2020

It is unclear when the track is scheduled to reopen.