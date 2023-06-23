Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Shuttles replace trains near Savin Hill MBTA stop amid maintenance

The MBTA says Red Line trains are continuing to run through Savin Hill, but are not stopping at the station, with shuttles running between Fields Corner and JFK/UMass

NBC10 Boston

The MBTA has closed a Red Line stop for maintenance, replacing trains with shuttle buses in the area.

The work was being done Friday afternoon at Savin Hill in Dorchester. The MBTA says shuttles are running between Fields Corner and JFK/UMass.

Red Line trains are continuing to run through Savin Hill, but are not stopping at the station until further notice, the MBTA said on Twitter.

The MBTA did not provide any additional information about the nature of the work being performed Friday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on the MBTA

MBTA Jun 22

Green Line's B Branch to close for 12 days in July for repair work

MBTA 20 hours ago

Fare evasion is frequent on the cash-strapped MBTA

This article tagged under:

MBTAMassachusettsBostondorchesterred line
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us