Shuttles replace trains near Savin Hill MBTA stop amid maintenance

The MBTA has closed a Red Line stop for maintenance, replacing trains with shuttle buses in the area.

The work was being done Friday afternoon at Savin Hill in Dorchester. The MBTA says shuttles are running between Fields Corner and JFK/UMass.

Red Line trains are continuing to run through Savin Hill, but are not stopping at the station until further notice, the MBTA said on Twitter.

The MBTA did not provide any additional information about the nature of the work being performed Friday.