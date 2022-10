Service has resumed along a section of the Red Line's Ashmont Branch Monday morning, after shuttles were brought in due to a signal issue.

Shuttles replaced service for under an hour Monday morning between JFK/UMass and Ashmont, according to a social media post by the MBTA just before 5 a.m.

Shuttles are now being phased out and service has resumed.

Red Line Ashmont Branch: Shuttle buses replacing service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont due to a signal problem. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 24, 2022

That same section of the Red Line was replaced by shuttles over the weekend so crews could complete trackwork.