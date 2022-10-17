Local

blue line

Shuttles to Replace Most Blue Line Service for Next Four Nights

The shuttles will replace the Blue Line between Bowdoin and Orient Heights from 8:45 p.m. until the end of service each day, starting Monday night and continuing through Thursday night

By Matt Fortin

Shuttle buses are set to replace service along most of the Blue Line for the next few nights, as the MBTA tackles more trackwork.

Regularly scheduled service will operate until 8:45 p.m. on each of the days. According to a diagram posted by the MBTA, shuttles won't stop at Bowdoin.

The shuttles are accessible for people who have disabilities, the MBTA noted. During the diversion, the East Boston Ferry will run until 11 p.m.

Here's a full list of the impacted station:

  • Orient Heights
  • Wood Island
  • Airport
  • Maverick
  • Aquarium
  • State
  • Government Center
  • Bowdoin

