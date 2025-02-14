New England Aquarium

71 sea turtles sickened on odysseys off Cape Cod are named for Greek gods

“Naming these sea turtles helps our dedicated team connect with each patient as we transition into long-term care and create individualized treatment plans for every rescued turtle,” New England Aquarium's director of rescue and rehabilitation said

By Rachael Dziaba

Pegasus, an endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle, receiving treatment at the Sea Turtle Hospital.
Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium

Over 70 turtles recovering from life-threatening conditions have been given names inspired by Greek mythology at a Massachusetts sea turtle hospital.

A green sea turtle dubbed Aphrodite, two loggerheads called Athena and Boreas and Kemp’s ridleys Hercules and Pegasus are among the more than 500 turtles have been rescued from Cape Cod beaches this fall and winter and treated for being cold stunned at the New England Aquarium’s hospital, according to the aquarium.

Water temperatures can drop rapidly from November to early January and expose sea turtles, causing hypothermia and other illnesses, the aquarium said. Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary helps find and bring in the stranded turtles to the hospital.

Many of the cold-stunned turtles have since been moved to other rehabilitation facilities. However, 71 remain in critical condition and are receiving long-term care from the Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, according to the aquarium. During their stay, the turtles are given names by hospital staff — this year, under the theme of Greek mythological figures.

“Naming these sea turtles helps our dedicated team connect with each patient as we transition into long-term care and create individualized treatment plans for every rescued turtle,” wrote Adam Kennedy, director of rescue and rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium, in a statement.

A green sea turtle named Aphrodite receiving an examination at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium
A green sea turtle named Aphrodite receiving an examination at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The majority of the cold-stunned turtles in Cape Cod are Kemp’s ridleys, the smallest and one of the most endangered species of sea turtle.

“At the New England Aquarium, we’re able to provide our critical, longer-term patients with more specific medical care thanks to advanced diagnostic testing,” wrote Melissa Joblon, the aquarium’s director of animal health.

The turtles are being treated for conditions ranging from pneumonia to bacterial sepsis.

“Several turtles that have had CT scans or advanced lab tests such as cultures are scheduled for joint debridement surgery, which treats infection by removing dead or diseased bone tissue," Joblon added.

The Sea Turtle Hospital has treated over 500 turtles since November.
Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium
The Sea Turtle Hospital has treated over 500 turtles since November.

After being rehabilitated, the sea turtles will be released into the Nantucket Sound once water temperatures warm this summer.

