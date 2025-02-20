Sidewalks are slick and messy after heavy snow and extreme cold

The snow that fell recently, and the cold temperatures that have followed, have left streets and sidewalks an icy mess.

People in Massachusetts have expressed frustration that cities and towns are not getting the job done.

"We're back to a regular winter," Matthew Huggins said while chipping away at the ice in front of his Cambridge home Wednesday night.

Data in Boston shows nearly 850 citations given since Sunday for uncleared sidewalks.

Since Dec. 21, Somerville 311 has received 1,766 reports of sidewalks needing to be cleared — more than four times the reports this time last winter.

"It is frustrating," said Mike McAuley of Somerville. "I just, a few blocks away, hit a patch of ice because nothing had been cleared for three, four days."

He says he's noticed some follow the city's rules, as residents are responsible for removing ice and snow that abuts their property — but not everyone.

"There's some treacherous spots still," he said.

In Worcester, Sandra Johnson Case recorded a video of a fire engine struggling on the ice during an emergency response on Stoneland Road.

"Are they going to do the city's job, too? So they can get their trucks off the road?" she asked. "I'm disgusted right now. Their job is to save lives, not salt the city."

Those who haven't cleared their property may have an issue at this point, with many hardware stores making it known they are out of ice melt.