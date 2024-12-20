14-year-old found dead outside Maine home, woman charged with murder

A woman was arrested on a murder charge in the violent killing of a 14-year-old boy in Sidney, Maine, on Friday, authorities said.

The teenager was found dead outside of a residence on Summerhaven Road after a woman arrived at the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office about 5:27 a.m. to report an incident at her home, state police said.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was found to have died by homicide, from a combination of strangulation, asphyxiation and sharp-force injury, police said.

Megan McDonald, 39, was arrested about 1:45 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the murder charge she faces, and police didn't say when she was due to appear in court.

Sidney is just north of Augusta, in Kennebec County — police said Androscoggin County sheriff's deputies contacted their counterparts in Kennebec for help investigating.

Members of the Messalonskee High School community had been told Friday that, after the death of a student, support students were being offered, News Center Maine reported. It wasn't immediately clear if that death was the same or connected to the one in Sidney.