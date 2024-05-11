‘Sidney's Rainbow Day' celebrates 5-year-old girl killed in Andover crash last year

A community came together Saturday to celebrate the life of a young girl killed in a crash last year in Andover, Massachusetts.

On May 9, 2023, 5-year-old Sidney Olson was fatally hit by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Main Street and Elm Street.

A celebration of her life, "Sidney's Rainbow Day," was held Saturday, featuring a rainbow parade, music and activities for kids.

Hundreds of children and their families were on hand.

Sidney's family says she loved rainbows. She also declared that every day was the best day ever.

"Sindey was a rainbow. She was full of kindness and joy, and today's event was built to be just that," said her father, Eric Olson. "We wanted to bring the whole community together so they could feel the spirit of Sidney, and then we want them to see what it can be like to have a really safe, liveable town."

"Where you feel comfortable walking and biking with your kids, all around town, whether it's Andover or across the state of Massachusetts," said Sidney's mother, Mary Beth Ellis. "We really want our towns to be safer for families."

The family was walking to an art class at the time of the crash, which prompted calls from the community to improve safety in the intersection.

Prosecutors said the driver would not face criminal charges. The family was pursuing civil charges.