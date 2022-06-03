Local

New Hampshire

‘Significant' Police Presence at Bow Lake in NH Due to Criminal Investigation

New Hampshire State Police said the situation is contained and they are working to bring it to a conclusion

By Marc Fortier

Emergency lights on a us police car
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

State police said residents in the area of Bow Lake in New Hampshire will notice a "significant" police presence in the area as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The investigation is centered on Bennett Island, located on Bow Lake in the towns of Northwood and Strafford. State police, Rochester police and other local law enforcement agencies are all involved.

"As a result of the ongoing criminal investigation, residents will notice a significant law enforcement presence in the area," state police said in a statement. "At this point in the investigation, the situation is contained and the investigating law enforcement agencies continue efforts to bring the investigation to a conclusion."

Members of the public are being asked by state and Rochester police to avoid the area if possible.

