Body discovered at South Boston's Carson Beach; death investigation underway

A body was found Monday morning at Carson Beach in South Boston, leading to a large police investigation that is still underway.
A number of police investigators were on scene, after being called to the beach area shortly before 7 a.m. Several Massachusetts State Police cruisers were seen there, as well as Boston Emergency Medical Services.
State troopers were putting yellow tape up around the area.
No additional details about the death investigation were immediately available.
