Significant Strides Toward Spring Weather This Week

We make significant strides towards spring weather this week as our pattern shifts and temps heat up. We do have a couple chilly nights still ahead, but the milder air takes over by mid-week.

Monday night, our lows won't be quite as cold as they were Sunday night, but still in the teens and 20s north and around 30 south. The clouds increase Monday night as a warm front lifts northeast. This front will trigger a few snow showers across the North Country and northern Maine through Tuesday afternoon.

A few sprinkles or flurries are also possible Tuesday morning for southern New England. Then we dry off and clear out from south to north Tuesday afternoon. The wind direction changes from the southwest, and this is why even at the coast we will enjoy highs in the 50s south, around 40 north.

On Wednesday, the wind relaxes enough that a sea breeze may form near the coastlines. Temperatures will be in the low 50s there, 60s inland, and 40s far north.

Lots of sunshine will dominate mid-week, with high pressure in control.

Thursday and Friday may bring the warmest temps of the year with highs in the 60s to low 70s, potentially breaking daily record highs. More clouds are expected to be around as our humidity rises, with dewpoints in the 50s ahead of a cold front.

That front will be draped across the North Country Thursday into early Friday, triggering showers there and keeping temps in the 50s and 40s. This is when we may see some ice jams on rivers as the ice and snowmelt will continue.

Our temperatures cool off for the weekend, returning to the 40s both Saturday and Sunday with a few snow showers in northern New England Saturday.

Our pattern shifts again to cool and unsettled for the next week. And we aren't out of the woods with snow chances just yet. We don't have any big storms in the extended forecast, but rather colder air for the second half of March.