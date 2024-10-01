Significant water main break in Roxbury leaves street flooded

A significant water main break flooded a section of street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The main break happened along Tremont Street, leaving the road impassable from Lenox Street to Northampton Street.

Photos of the area showed flooded streets and cars surrounded by water.

By around 6:30, crews were able to shut off the flow and the water was quickly receding.

Additional information was not immediately available.