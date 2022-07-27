Local

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 81-Year-Old NH Man

Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, are searching for 81-year-old John Camire, last seen Wednesday morning

Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

John Camire was last seen leaving his Poplar Street home around 9:30 a.m., the Exeter Police Department said. Camire left for a doctor's appointment in Manchester, but did not return home.

Authorities say Camire is driving a blue 2019 Ford Ranger with New Hampshire veteran plates reading "321."

Family members told police Camire is in the early stages of dementia.

Camire is described as being about 5'10 and 200 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Camire was wearing green shorts and a green T-shirt reading "Army."

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-772-1212.

