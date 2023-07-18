Local

Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man from Lawrence with health concerns

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from Lawrence, Massachusetts, who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Philippe Aoun, 85, from Lawrence, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from police.

Aoun may be driving a silver Nissan Rogue, with a Massachusetts license plate that says 2YLY64. That SUV was in the Quincy area at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The missing man is described as being five feet, five inches tall, 145 pounds and having gray hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey cargo shorts and black slippers.

There are concerns about Aoun's health.

Anyone who has information should call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

