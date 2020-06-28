Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

SILVER ALERT: Maynard, Mass. Woman Reported Missing

Betty Throndike was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on June 27 and believed to be heading to Plymouth.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Maynard Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing since Saturday afternoon. 

Betty Thorndike recently moved to Maynard from Plymouth. Police encountered her at 3:45 p.m. Saturday when she asked an officer for directions to an address in Plymouth. Thorndike suffers from memory impairment. 

Police issued a Silver Alert yesterday in efforts to locate her safely. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus pandemic 11 mins ago

Tenants to Rally to ‘Cancel Evictions' in Mass. Amid Pandemic

sarahan dust cloud 2 hours ago

Will the Giant Dust Cloud From the Sahara Impact New England? Here's What We Know

 Thorndike was driving a gray Honda Accord with license plate number PL401. She may be heading in the direction of Plymouth. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Maynard Police at 978-897-1011.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPLYMOUTHMaynardBetty Thorndike
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us