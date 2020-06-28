SILVER ALERT: Maynard, Mass. Woman Reported Missing

Maynard Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing since Saturday afternoon.

Betty Thorndike recently moved to Maynard from Plymouth. Police encountered her at 3:45 p.m. Saturday when she asked an officer for directions to an address in Plymouth. Thorndike suffers from memory impairment.

Police issued a Silver Alert yesterday in efforts to locate her safely.

Thorndike was driving a gray Honda Accord with license plate number PL401. She may be heading in the direction of Plymouth. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Maynard Police at 978-897-1011.

