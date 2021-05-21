Silvertone in Boston's Downtown Crossing Plans to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A beloved restaurant and bar in the heart of Boston that has been closed since the start of the pandemic is looking to open back up.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Silvertone in Downtown Crossing is making plans to reopen, saying "Who's ready to come back? We have some work to do and some staff to hire but we hope to be back up and running soon!" The subterranean Bromfield Street spot shut down in March of 2020 at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, deciding not to do takeout and remaining completely closed ever since, prompting chatter inside the restaurant industry as to the exact future of the place, especially considering how hard downtown Boston has been hit over the past year.

Silvertone, which first opened in 1997, is known in part as an industry haunt that features comfort food and classic cocktails.

The address for Silvertone is 69 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA, 02108. Its website is at https://silvertonedowntown.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

