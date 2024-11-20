Single-engine plane crash lands at NH airport, no injuries reported

A single-engine plane crash landed at a New Hampshire airport on Wednesday morning, but officials say no one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Challenger II airplane crashed at Concord Municipal Airport around 10:55 a.m. They said only the pilot was on board.

New Hampshire State Police said they were assisting with the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The FAA said it will investigate the crash, and will post a preliminary accident report within the next day or so.

According to the FAA's aircraft registry, the registered owner of the plane is Dana Clow, of Hillsborough, New Hampshire. It said he took ownership of the plane just last month.