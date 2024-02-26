Single-engine plane crashes at a small NH airport, no injuries are reported

The plane crashed about 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Moultonborough Airport in the state's Lakes Region

Moultonborough Fire Rescue

A single-engine plane crashed at a small airport in New Hampshire and was found off the runway near some trees, a fire department said. No injuries were reported.

The plane crashed about 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Moultonborough Airport in the state's Lakes Region, the Moultonborough Fire Rescue Department posted online.

“All occupants were out of the aircraft, no injuries were reported and a very minor fuel leak had been mitigated,” the department said in a news release, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

A message seeking more information was left with the Federal Aviation Administration.

