Sinister seagulls? Sullivan's decides outdoor dining is for the birds

A restaurant on Castle Island in South Boston is closing its outdoor dining space, no thanks to a pesky flock of birds. Sullivan's recently wrapped its outdoor dining space in caution tape and posted signs warning customers to beware of seagulls.

Customers say they’ve seen the birds flock to the restaurant's rooftop, waiting to snatch fries, hot dogs, hamburgers, and pretty much any food they can wrap their beaks around.

"I was here last night with my mother and a seagull came down and snatched her french fries right out of her pouch here,” said Dan McNamara, who clutched his food close to his chest as he made a quick getaway from the restaurant Wednesday.

Employees told NBC10 Boston they closed the space for the first time on Sunday after the birds started to become more aggressive.

The restaurant usually sends its customers off with food packed inside brown boxes; on Wednesday, they resorted to covering the food with an extra layer of tinfoil to throw the birds off the scent.

Loyal customers who have been going to the restaurant for years say they’ve come up with a way to help deter the birds.

“We always bring our own chairs. We don't sit over there because the seagulls hangout on the roof of Sullivan's, so we sit on the other side,” longtime patron Maureen Peecha said. "We’ve been doing this for years, so we know the routine.”

Unfortunately, with the outdoor dining space closed, we observed the seagulls following customers with food to nearby benches, flying toward their food hoping to snag a bite.