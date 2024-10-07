Traffic

Sinkhole could cause ‘major' traffic impacts on I-495 in Haverhill

State police say drivers should expect traffic impacts through the Methuen-Haverhill corridor and the interchanges at Routes 213, 110, 97 and 125

A sinkhole closed a lane on I-495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday.
A sinkhole caused by a water main break is causing delays o I-495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police say the water main break was first reported around 7 a.m. A sinkhole started forming in the breakdown lane on I-495 south, just after exit 106 in Haverhill. The right lane has been shut down.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. State police warn there could be "major" impacts to traffic through the Methuen-Haverhill corridor and the interchanges at Routes 213, 110, 97 and 125.

More details, including how long it will take to repair the roadway, were not immediately available.

