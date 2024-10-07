Sinkhole could cause ‘major' traffic impacts on I-495 in Haverhill

A sinkhole caused by a water main break is causing delays o I-495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police say the water main break was first reported around 7 a.m. A sinkhole started forming in the breakdown lane on I-495 south, just after exit 106 in Haverhill. The right lane has been shut down.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. State police warn there could be "major" impacts to traffic through the Methuen-Haverhill corridor and the interchanges at Routes 213, 110, 97 and 125.

SP Andover and Newbury are currently on scene at a sinkhole on Rt 495 South just after Exit 106 as the result of a water main break. This incident will have a major impact upon traffic on Rt 495 through the Methuen-Haverhill corridor and interchanges at Routes 213 110 97 and 125 pic.twitter.com/wYSjdaRFj3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 7, 2024

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More details, including how long it will take to repair the roadway, were not immediately available.