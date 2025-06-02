Sinkhole disrupts Blue Line service, MBTA says

Shuttle buses are replacing rail service on part of the MBTA's Blue Line Monday afternoon due to a sinkhole above the tracks in Boston.
The MBTA said shortly before 5:30 p.m. that service was standing by as inspectors examined a bridge above the tracks between Wood Island and Orient Heights.
A few minutes later, the MBTA said shuttle buses were running between the Airport and Suffolk Downs stops.
"Personnel from the City of Boston are addressing a reported sinkhole on a bridge above our tracks near Wood Island," the MBTA said.
No further details were immediately available.