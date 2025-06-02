MBTA

Sinkhole disrupts Blue Line service, MBTA says

The MBTA said shuttle buses were replacing train service Monday afternoon due to a sinkhole on a bridge above the tracks.

By Mike Pescaro

Shuttle buses are replacing rail service on part of the MBTA's Blue Line Monday afternoon due to a sinkhole above the tracks in Boston.

The MBTA said shortly before 5:30 p.m. that service was standing by as inspectors examined a bridge above the tracks between Wood Island and Orient Heights.

A few minutes later, the MBTA said shuttle buses were running between the Airport and Suffolk Downs stops.

"Personnel from the City of Boston are addressing a reported sinkhole on a bridge above our tracks near Wood Island," the MBTA said.

No further details were immediately available.

