Sinkhole slows traffic on Route 24 near Stoughton/Avon line

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A sinkhole opened up on Route 24 south Thursday, causing delays near the Stoughton/Avon line, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Crews were making repairs, but with the right lane closed, there were significant backups Thursday evening. The closure was expected to last several hours.

More details were not immediately available.

