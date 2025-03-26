Sister of man killed on Christmas Eve in New Haven, Conn. emotional after suspect's arrest

New Haven police are providing details on a Christmas Eve shooting that left Heriberto Cotto, 43, dead, and it happened the day before his sister's birthday.

“Unfortunately, I lost my brother on Christmas Eve. It was just not Christmas Eve, it was also my birthday on Christmas Day,” his sister Yarisbeth Cotto said.

On Wednesday, New Haven police said the man responsible, 32-year-old Issac Cintron, was captured in Pennsylvania after attempting a second murder on Dec. 30.

“We appreciate the Pennsylvania State Police’s help, who were instrumental in helping us put everything together,” Jacobson said.

As Cotto’s family begins to find justice in his death, the city’s crime data shows a decline in both homicides and shootings.

This time last year, there were three murders and eight shootings. So far this year, there have been two murders and two shootings.

“And our shots fired is down 62%, from 45 to 17,” Jacobson said. “We’re headed in the right direction. But it’s not just the direction, it’s the hard work of the men and women in the New Haven Police Department, it’s the use of the technology, it’s everything combined. It’s the community resilience team, it’s project longevity, it’s all of the things that we do to keep violence down.”

Cotto’s sister urged the community to put the guns down and come forward if there is anyone who knows anything more about his death. She said he is the second brother she’s lost.

“Nobody has the right to take somebody’s life. It doesn’t matter what he’s doing," Yarisbeth Cotto said.

During a news conference, New Haven police also spoke about what led up to the shooting death of eight-year-old Stacy Glasgow at a home on Dewitt Street last week.

“We’re doing a follow up investigation on why the gun was there, who was present,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

Jacobson said police believe that people were gathered for a birthday party, and the gun was eventually found in the backyard.

“There were many people present in the house. I think it was only the two younger people who were present during the actual shooting,” Jacobson said. “We’re still investigating it, but we still do believe it’s an accidental shooting.”

The medical examiner has not yet determined the manner of death for the child.